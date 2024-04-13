Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.18 Million Stake in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of AppLovin worth $10,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AppLovin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 143.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after buying an additional 1,374,066 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 83.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 923,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 419,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:APP opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.90.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APP

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.