Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 488.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $898.49 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $936.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

