Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 507,572 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,601.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $849.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

