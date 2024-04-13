Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.33

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and traded as high as $29.93. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.