Mizuho Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $16.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s current price.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

NVRO stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

