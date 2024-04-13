Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $84.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

