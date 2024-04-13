Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jonestrading

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.08% from the company’s current price.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) by 529.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

Further Reading

