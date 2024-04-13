Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $212.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $192.27 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $204.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.04. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.