Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Lazard Stock Down 3.2 %

Lazard stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

