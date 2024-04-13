Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

TECK opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 16,855.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,529 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

