MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Cut to $15.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

