MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $56.09

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.09 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 58,094 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at MYCELX Technologies

The company has a market capitalization of £12.41 million, a PE ratio of -540.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.09.

In related news, insider Connie Mixon acquired 49,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £25,143 ($31,822.55). Also, insider Tom Lamb purchased 6,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,940 ($3,721.05). Insiders purchased a total of 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.94% of the company's stock.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Stories

