Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $41.73

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $42.73. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 54,712 shares.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Navios Maritime Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

