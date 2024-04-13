New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 139,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.73.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

