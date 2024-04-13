NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.92

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.92 and traded as low as C$11.12. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 160,997 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.2237351 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. In other NFI Group news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup acquired 5,750 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Colin Robertson acquired 50,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Insiders acquired 64,228 shares of company stock worth $734,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

