Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $0.93. Nikola shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 26,955,880 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 577.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Recommended Stories

