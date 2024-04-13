Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $71.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

