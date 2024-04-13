Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 786,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,836 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,703,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 141,625 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

