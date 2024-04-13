Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Materion worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Materion by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $125.44 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

