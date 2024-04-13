Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 542.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $365.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.13.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.