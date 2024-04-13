Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $898.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.16. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

