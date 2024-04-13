Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

STAG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

