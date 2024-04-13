Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,241 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

