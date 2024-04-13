Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $191.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $201.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

