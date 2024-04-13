Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,512 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.1 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

