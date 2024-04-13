Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.