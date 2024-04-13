Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Scotiabank raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

EQT Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $37.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

