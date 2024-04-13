Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $33,720,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 3.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

