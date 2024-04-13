Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EPR

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.