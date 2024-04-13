Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $1.50. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 342,517 shares trading hands.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDLS. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDLS

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.