Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

NTRS stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

