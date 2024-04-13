NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.00

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.84. NSK shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 104 shares.

NSK Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

About NSK

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

