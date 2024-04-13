Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 716.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.

Nucor Trading Down 1.4 %

Nucor stock opened at $194.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

