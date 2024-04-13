NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 168.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $830.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

