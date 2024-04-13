NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $881.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $830.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

