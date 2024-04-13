NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $206.79

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 206.79 ($2.62) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.53). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59), with a volume of 16,445 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.35 million, a PE ratio of 788.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 206.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

In related news, insider Christopher James Belsham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,035.06). 32.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

