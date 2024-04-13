Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $70.00 at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OXY opened at $69.03 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

