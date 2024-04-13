Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up to $1.48

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.52. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 136,725 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Friday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.59.

Olaplex Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

