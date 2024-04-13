ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

NYSE:ONON opened at $32.87 on Thursday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.16.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

