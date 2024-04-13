Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Q32 Bio Trading Up 21.3 %
About Q32 Bio
