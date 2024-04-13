Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Q32 Bio Trading Up 21.3 %

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.10. Q32 Bio has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Homology Medicines Inc is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc is based in BEDFORD MA.

