Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.83

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.83 ($11.77) and traded as low as €10.36 ($11.26). Orange shares last traded at €10.37 ($11.27), with a volume of 5,323,195 shares traded.
Orange Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.83.
About Orange
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.