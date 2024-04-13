Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.43

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.43 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 209.67 ($2.65). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 202.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 194,395 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
About Oxford Biomedica
Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Biomedica
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.