Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Paragon Entertainment shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares.
Paragon Entertainment Stock Down 4.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.09.
About Paragon Entertainment
Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.
