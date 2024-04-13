PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.55.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.25. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

