PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.69

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.69 and traded as high as $32.85. PDF Solutions shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 115,428 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

PDF Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

