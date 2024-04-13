Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.60

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.60 and traded as low as $17.73. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 22,663 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWOD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

