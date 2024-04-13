Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $295.83

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 295.83 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 277.55 ($3.51). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 279.60 ($3.54), with a volume of 801,915 shares.

PETS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.57) to GBX 390 ($4.94) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.38) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,747.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

