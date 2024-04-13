Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Pharvaris stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

