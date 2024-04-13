Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and traded as high as C$5.62. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 1,690 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$52.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 86.52%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

