Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.27

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 41,415 shares traded.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
